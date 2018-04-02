Bayern Munich Ready to Activate €42m Clause to Secure James Rodriguez on Permanent Deal

Bayern Munich are ready to pay the €42m clause in order to turn James Rodriguez' two-year loan deal from Real Madrid into a permanent move, according to Marca.

The Colombian has shone in Germany since moving on loan in the summer, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in just 15 Bundesliga starts this season.

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from AS Monaco for £63m after a stunning World Cup with Columbia in 2014, but never fully settled at the Bernabeu, where injury problems and a surplus of talent limited his first team opportunities.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He made the move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017, hoping for an opportunity to showcase his talents and rediscover the form that saw him touted as one of the world's best attacking midfielders.

Despite Rodriguez' loan not expiring until the end of next season, Bayern officials have reportedly already made their decision to make the signing permanent when the initial deal expires.

Real Madrid are well aware of Bayern's intentions and the player is reportedly happy to make a permanent move to Germany. The report claims, he has started to study German and is enjoying life under current manager Jupp Heynckes - although the reigning Bundesliga champions will almost certainly have a new manager next season.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Although the 26-year-old has still struggled with injuries at times this season, he has largely nailed down a starting spot at the Allianz Arena and will be hoping he can make great strides at one of Europe's greatest clubs.

The Colombian notched a classy goal in the club's 6-0 demolishing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and it now seems inevitable that Bayern will secure yet another Bundesliga title in the coming weeks.