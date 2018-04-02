Incredible Stat Displaying Fernandinho's Dominance Emerges After Man City's Win at Everton

By 90Min
April 02, 2018

Manchester City moved to within a single win of lifting the Premier League title with their 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men could secure the coveted trophy at home on Saturday, with neighbourhood rivals Manchester United set to visit. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Saturday's win, though, exemplified what City have been about all season. They made easy work of the Merseyside Blues, although they didn't manage a clean sheet, and it wasn't hard to see that they were the dominant side.

The stats reflect as much, and it's actually quite embarrassing for the Toffees, who were held to nearly the same amount of possession as a certain City midfielder. That's right, Fernandinho alone almost managed as much possession of the ball as the whole Everton team.

The Brazilian commanded 14.5% of the possession, while Sam Allardyce's side could only manage 17.9.

To be fair, no one expects to outdo City in any category this season. But having a single player dominating possession - almost as much as an entire team - is indeed shameful.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now