Jurgen Klopp Vindicated By Fans Over Sale Following Defender's Woeful Weekend Performance

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has finally earned a pass on the Mamadou Sakho situation, with fans taking to Twitter to admit that the German may have been right in selling the defender to Crystal Palace after his poor performance on Saturday.

Sakho's final months at Anfield were certainly not enjoyable. The Frenchman was firstly rocked by a doping ban - which was later lifted - and would go on to have a fallout with his manager, who loaned him to Palace ahead of a permanent move to Selhurst Park last year.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sakho was a favourite among Reds fans, many of whom were displeased with Klopp's decision to let him go. But after watching the defender struggle during Saturday's clash, a section of fans backtracked on prior notions.

A late strike from Mohamed Salah won the game 2-1 for the Anfield side, with Mane scoring the first of Liverpool's goals after Palace went ahead through Luka Milivojevic's penalty. Sakho was at fault for both goals, something Reds fans were quick to point out after the match.