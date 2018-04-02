Leicester to Battle Serie A Giants Juventus & Inter In Race to Sign Talented Young Goalkeeper

Leicester City are reportedly set to face competition from Juventus and Inter Milan to sign young Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 19-year-old, who currently plays for Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian Premier League, is said to have a €6m price tag - which is an attractive sum in today's transfer market.

Lunin made his senior debut for Ukraine last year and there are high hopes for the youngster, who has plenty of interest in him.

He played against England under-21s at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane earlier this month, and conceded two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke as Ukraine fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking to fcinternews (via Calciomercato), the player's current representative, Irakli Khvedeliani, said: “I am the player’s representative at the moment but officially Lunin has no agent. I am working on the future of his career alongside his father at the moment. I have received no offers yet.

“I know Inter, Juve, RB Salzburg and Leicester City are interested in signing him but for the moment there were no concrete bids. Lunin has already made senior national team debut despite being born in 1999. He could join a top club right away, he can already play at very high levels. According to the information that I have, his price-tag is around €6m.”

Leicester have received widespread praise for their scouting operations across Europe, picking up unknown gems such as Anthony Knockaert, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kanté. However, they have had mixed success in more recent times, as the likes of Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa have failed to impress.

Italian media have previously linked Lunin with a move to Liverpool, however his representative did not comment on any interest from Jurgen Klopp.