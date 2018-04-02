Out-of-Favour Napoli Midfielder to Be Offered Summer Escape by Borussia Dortmund

Napoli star Marko Rog will be offered the chance to kick-start his career at Borussia Dortmund this summer after falling down the pecking order with Serie A side Napoli, according to Calciomercato.

Dortmund will be looking to overhaul their squad this summer, with a new manager and striker at the top of their list of priorities at the end of the season.

However, Saturday's humbling defeat to Bayern Munich has shown that the Westphalian side are also lacking in creativity, especially with Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa missing recent matches through injury.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Croatia international Rog has made 50 appearances for Napoli since he first moved to the club in 2016, scoring just one goal and claiming two assists.

However, the 22-year-old has largely had to make his impact from the substitutes' bench at the Stadio San Paolo and Rog is currently seeing his career begin to stall - something which also happened to compatriots Marko Pjaca at Juventus and Alen Halilović at Barcelona.

According to "RMC Sport" Borussia Dortmund want to work with Peter Stöger only until summer. As a replacement, #BVB is once again interested in Nice coach Lucien Favre. Nice don’t want to let him go. #bundesliga — German Football Daily (@GERFootDaily) March 14, 2018

Dortmund will understandably be apprehensive about signing a player who has had such little first team football over the last two years, especially given the instant impact Rog will need to have at the Westfalenstadion.

But Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc can take comfort in how Ante Rebic - a winger who struggled to get game time in the Serie A - has performed over the last two years at Eintracht Frankfurt.