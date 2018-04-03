Brazil Attacker Philippe Coutinho Slammed Over Drop in Form Since Liverpool Switch

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson has taken aim at Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, who he says needs to improve and do more to justify his price tag.

Coutinho joined La Blaugrana in January following a drawn-out transfer saga, costing the Catalan side £142m. And despite earning a spot in Ernesto Valverde's first team, he hasn't yet shown the form that prompted his recruitment earlier this year.

"I must admit I am hoping, and expecting, to see more from Coutinho, to be honest," Gibson declared, speaking on Sky Sports' La Liga podcast.

"I know there is a settling in period, but he's come in as the finished article, whereas Ousmane Dembele is the younger player, with less games under his belt. Coutinho has come in as the finished article."

Lionel Messi had to come off the bench to secure a 2-2 draw for Barca against Sevilla on the weekend, and there are concerns that Coutinho will not be able to fill in for the Argentinian when he isn't playing.

"Watching him at the weekend, it was clear how much difference there was in the Barca side when Lionel Messi came on," Gibson added.

"I know it's not fair to judge Coutinho against Messi, but he didn't contribute to the cause. As the game went on, he was more prepared to make the easy pass, where it needed more. It needed him to drive at defenders, and get shots in on goal, create chances.

"But he was doing the opposite, he was getting the ball and laying it off, and even getting caught in possession."