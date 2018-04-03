Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc to Retire in 2021 Upon Expiry of Newly-Signed Contract

The sporting director of Borussia Dortmund Michael Zorc is to retire at the end of his newly signed contract at Westfalenstadion.

The 55-year-old put pen to paper on an extension just eight days ago, but his signature now also means that he will leave the club on its expiry, as reported by Kicker.

Zorc has been on the Dortmund board for 23 years, becoming the club's sporting director at the age of just 35 after hanging up his boots in 1998.

Zorc, a former midfielder who went by the nickname of 'Susi' for his long hair, was the club's captain and is the record appearance-maker, and will be sorely missed once his finally disassociates from the club in a few years' time.

His replacement could be another former player in Sebastian Kehl, who is set to take up a head of licensing role.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently announced that the struggling club would be undergoing some structural changes, as there has been nothing new behind the scenes since 2005.

He also admitted he himself could replace club president Reinhard Rauball in 2022 when his own deal expires.

Dortmund have had a tough season following an initial bright start, and were just thumped 6-0 by league leaders and rivals Bayern Munich - leaving manager Peter Stoger in the brink.

