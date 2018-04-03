Max Allegri Preparing to Replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea After Hinting at Juventus Exit

Juventus manager Max Allegri is reportedly ready to become the next Chelsea boss, with club officials expected to part ways with Antonio Conte this summer.

Conte has been under pressure for months at Stamford Bridge, and problems between him and the board even extended as far back as last season as they cruised to the Premier League title.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The 48-year-old has been frustrated with the club's transfer policies, and has appeared agitated both in press conferences and on the touchline on matchdays.

There is strong suggestion that Conte will leave his post at the end of the season, even if he manages to deliver the FA Cup - the club's final chance of any silverware in 2017/18.

Waiting in the wings is Juve boss Allegri apparently, who has admitted to wanting to manage in the Premier League. Asked of his future plans, he said recently via the Sun: "Certainly I’ll go abroad. In Italy, finished.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"Probably I would like to carry on being a club coach for another five of six years, then I would like to coach a national team."

The 50-year-old was in talks to become the next Arsenal manager while the north Londoners dithered over Arsene Wenger's position last summer, before they finally offered the Frenchman a two-year extension.

For now though, Allegri, who is said to be learning English, is preparing his players for their huge Champions League quarter-final clash with holders Real Madrid, with the first leg to be contested at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

