Police Investigate Report of Rape in Stadium During Swedish Top Flight Game

A woman was allegedly raped in the toilets of the Tele2 Arena in Sweden during a top-flight game between Hammarby IF and IK Sirius on the opening day of the Allsvenskan season, according to reports.

Police in Stockholm revealed that the woman was taken to hospital for her injuries.

Anna Westberg, of Stockholm Police, told Expressen, as quoted by the Sun: "At present, there are unclear circumstances around this. One report of rape.

"The suspected rape is reported to have taken place in a toilet at the arena. A woman is in hospital. Unknown offender at this time.

"Right now it is unclear what the circumstances behind this are. I just know there has been a report about a rape in connection with the match."

A number of other crimes were allegedly committed during the game as police made a series of arrests for drunkenness, vandalism, public order and fireworks offences. No one has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape.

Efter gårdagens fantastiska premiärfest, 3-1-vinsten mot Sirius med över 30 000 på läktarna, släpps snart plåtarna till hemmamatcherna mot BP och Norrköping! Försläpp tisdag kl 13.00 – allmänt släpp onsdag kl 13.00. https://t.co/6lfccKIj20 #Bajen pic.twitter.com/f1csgh76js — Hammarby Fotboll (@Hammarbyfotboll) April 2, 2018

The game between the two sides finished in a 3-1 victory for the Hammarby. Jiloan Hamad put the hosts ahead just before half-time from the penalty spot. Five minutes into the second-half, Ian Sirelius was sent off for the visitors and Hammarby were awarded their second penalty which Hamad again scored to make it 2-0.

Sam Lundholm clawed a goal back for Sirius in the 74th minute, but Hamad scored his third in stoppage time to secure all three points for the home side.