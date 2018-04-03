PSG Outcast Hatem Ben Arfa Plans to Use Pizza to Irritate Club Chiefs Ahead of Summer Departure

Hartem Ben Arfa has devised a plan in order to further annoy the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy, which involves bringing pizza to training.

The 31-year-old has not played for the French club at all this season, and announced on his personal Instagram account that he will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Now, according to France Football, the French international is planning on celebrating the year's anniversary of not playing on Saturday by bringing pizza into the dressing room to share with his teammates.

Ben Arfa's last appearance at the club came in a 1-2 away victory at FC Lorient on March 12 2017, a game where he entered the field for the final two minutes of action.

Multiple misdemeanors with both PSG chiefs and manager Unai Emery has lead to a fractious relationship between the player and the club.

The report claims that as well as planning the anniversary treat for his teammates, Ben Arfa also regularly imitates Emery's attempts at speaking the French language, along with telling him that he will never succeed beyond the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The player has previously angered president Al Khelaifi with comments relating to him reportedly dodging meetings with Emir of Qatar, Al Thani. The comments led to Al Khelaifi demanding that the midfielder be banished from the team.

Despite his poor relationship with the club, the report claims that Ben Arfa's relationship with his teammates is still positive, with Dani Alves previously pleading his case to the club's presidents, with no success.





After his announcement last week, Ben Arfa will be free to find a new club in the summer. The former Newcastle man has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Leicester City, where he would be under the stewardship of former boss Claude Puel.