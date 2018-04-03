Valencia Starlet Pens New 3-Year Deal With €100m Buyout Clause As Liverpool Monitor Progress

Liverpool are said to be heading up a host of clubs interested in Valencia starlet Ferran Torres, according to Sky Sports.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that the Reds are front and centre in the race for the winger, who has jumped ahead of Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira in the pecking order at Mestalla stadium.

Torres has impressed for Valencia in recent weeks as his star continues to rise on the continent, and his performance levels have alerted Liverpool and others to his potential availability in the summer window.

However, their chances of landing him on the cheap suffered a blow on Tuesday morning as Valencia announced a new deal for Torres - with a release clause fee of €100m (around £87m) inserted into his fresh deal.

The Spanish outfit took their official site to break the news and reveal that Torres is now contracted to Valencia until July 2021.



The Spain Under-19 international has slowly broken his way into the first-team fold with one of La Liga's bigger clubs this term, and has featured in six of his side's last seven top flight matches.

Valencia wish to give more game time to their own youth product rather than United's youngster and it seems that Torres is repaying that faith in kind with some decent run outs - mostly from the substitutes' bench.

Capable of playing on either wing, Torres is the only Spain starlet under 20 years of age who is now regularly playing senior football in the Iberian peninsula - a further positive on his list of achievements that have caught the attention of would-be suitors.

Liverpool are lining up a double summer swoop for Valencia star duo Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres. [@ElGolDigital] pic.twitter.com/Rf6XH0gi9X — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Fantastic' Kevin de Bruyne But Backs Liverpool Revelation for POTY Award)

Liverpool's scouting team is thought to have been following Torres' progress since last October when he featured for Spain at the Under-17s World Cup.

No other clubs have been officially named as having an interest in Torres' signature, but expect his name to be splashed across the back pages in the coming months as a potential battle for his services hots up.

