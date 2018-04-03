'We Told You So': Newcastle United Fans Gleefully React to Alan Pardew's West Brom Departure

Newcastle United fans had a pretty good Easter weekend. Victory against fellow relegation rivals Huddersfield Town gave the Magpies back to back league wins and lifted them to 12th in the Premier League table.

After a difficult first season back in top flight, Newcastle are now seven points clear of safety and edging closer to confirming their Premier League survival. However, for a lot of Newcastle fans, the icing on the cake came with the news that former Magpies boss Alan Pardew has left his job at West Bromwich Albion.

Pardew leaves the Baggies at rock bottom of the table and ten points adrift of safety. West Brom won just once in 18 league games under Pardew and look almost certain for relegation.

There remains a lot of animosity towards Pardew from Newcastle fans. Pardew's four years as manager at Newcastle from 2010 to 2014 was marred by a fractious relationship with the fans, and their growing anger towards the club's board and the management of the team.

Pardew's two managerial stints since then at Crystal Palace and now West Brom have ended poorly to say to least. Many Newcastle fans are revelling in their former manager's downfall.

Never has a fanbase been so vindicated in their criticism of a manager than us with Alan Pardew. — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) April 2, 2018

Alan Pardew leaves West Brom with his players having stole as many taxis as Premier League matches won under his management. Quite the legacy. — Toddy (@Toddy23962049) April 2, 2018

He gets paid off for all these catastrophes. What a world. — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) April 2, 2018

Will be please to keep a relegation off his CV 😀 — Circle (@NufSea) April 2, 2018

Pardew sacked by someone else again. — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) April 2, 2018

Haha Pardew sacked by another club. Where is everyone who were saying Newcastle fans were wrong. He is a fraud but some tinpot club will still appoint him no doubt — JT (@JTNUFC99) April 2, 2018

Was hoping he’d get sacked after we beat them lol 😂 Pity I’d have loved him to come to SJP again 😂😂😂 — Steve Johnston (@Sjohnston7Steve) April 2, 2018

In 2012 Alan Pardew signed an eight year contract extension at Newcastle United. Even after two unsuccessful stints at Crystal Palace at West Brom, Pardew still would have had two years left on that Newcastle deal.

Baggies coach Darren Moore has taken over the West Brom first team and will be expected to stay in charge for the rest of the season. Unfortunately for West Brom fans, their drop to the Championship looks inevitable.