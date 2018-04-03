West Ham Fans Beginning to Lose Patience With Injury-Ridden Winger

West Ham fans took to twitter to display their frustration and lack of sympathy after news emerged that winger Michail Antonio is set to miss the rest of the season.

The 28 year-old will be sidelined for the remaining seven games of the season following the hamstring injury that he suffered in Saturday's 3-0 win against Southampton.

Antonio left the pitch in tears after pulling up just 10 minutes into the crucial clash at the London Stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It is reported that the right-winger underwent a scan on Sunday, with the results ruling him out of the important relegation run-in that West Ham face in the upcoming weeks.

Since joining West Ham, Antonio had been a fan favourite, enjoying an excellent debut season in the finale of Upton Park. Despite having a knack of popping up with important goals in important games, Antonio has not been at his best this season often being used as an unorthodox striker, which has seen him score just three goals from 20 matches.

With performances declining and constant injury problems, it seems patience is thinning from the West Ham supporters towards the winger.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Antonio has suffered countless injuries over the past two seasons, including calf and rib problems in the current campaign, and a torn hamstring that required surgery last April.

The current West Ham squad seems to be filled with injury prone players, none more so than Andy Carroll, who Antonio has been compared to by many fans over the past week.

Here is some messages showing how West Ham supporters reacted to the news: