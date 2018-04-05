Liverpool Reportedly Poised to Sign 17-Year-Old Monaco Academy Prospect

Liverpool look to be on the verge of signing promising French youth prospect Christian Koffi. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of AS Monaco's academy, and is yet to make his professional debut for the club.

L'Equipe are reporting that Liverpool are poised to strike a deal with Koffi, while Monaco are also preparing to offer him a professional contract. The French newspaper believe that Koffi could be snatched from Monaco before they get the chance the reap the rewards of their academy.

Monaco’s talented youngster Christian Koffi (17) is on the verge of joining Liverpool, with the midfielder approaching the end of his contract in France. [L’Equipe] pic.twitter.com/m5Iz8pj1GW — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) April 5, 2018

The Frenchman is approaching the end of his Monaco deal, paving the way for the Reds to make their move.

Koffi has represented France at Under-19 level and as played for Monaco in the UEFA Youth League group stage against Besiktas and RB Leipzig. Koffi is apparently the subject of interest from a number of European clubs, but Anfield has emerged as his most likely destination this summer.

Now L'Equipe report that #LFC are set for talks with AS Monaco winger Christian Koffi (17), with his contract due to expire with the Ligue 1 side in July. pic.twitter.com/4F9sWyWd6S — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) April 5, 2018

This proposed signing does throw into question the chances of Liverpool signing Thomas Lemar this summer. The Reds have been heavily linked with the Monaco winger all season and was tipped as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho. Liverpool fans still seem keen, and called for the club to sign the Monaco star are some impressive displays for the French national team.

The report from L'Equipe likens Koffi to current Liverpool star Sadio Mane. If the youngster does move to Liverpool this summer, he could prove a useful understudy to the Reds' formidable attacking trio.