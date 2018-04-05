Mohamed Salah Posts Injury Update on Instagram After Limping Off in Liverpool's 3-0 Man City Win

Mohamed Salah posted an update on Instagram earlier on Wednesday after going off injured in Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League victory against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Salah scored the first goal before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a screamer and Sadio Mane netted the third with a header but was withdrawn in the second half, worrying plenty of Liverpool fans.

Thankfully for the Reds, his injury does not seem to serious.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah posted on his Instagram earlier on Wednesday, as reported by Metro, and can be seen sporting his training gear, perhaps indicating that the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

When asked if Salah had suffered a groin injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "I hope not...he said to me immediately after the game: 'All fine, all good'. I hope that’s the case, we need to wait and hope."





Salah has been key to Liverpool's fine season this year, scoring 38 goals in all competitions, with the Reds set to qualify for the semi finals of the Champions League after Tuesday night's emphatic victory.

🏆 @22mosalah has been shortlisted for the @PremierLeague Player of the Month award for March.



Full story: https://t.co/6vsS32oM5N pic.twitter.com/bXfOcF3kNN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2018

Liverpool supporters will be hopeful the Egypt international can recover in time for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton, as the Anfield side look to move above Manchester United before the Red Devils' tie with Manchester City on the same day.





Liverpool are currently 16 points ahead of their local rivals, despite the Toffees spending over £100m in the summer transfer window.