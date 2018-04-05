Spalletti Bemoans Indecisive Inter Following Goalless Derby Draw Against AC Milan

Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti has admitted that his side have to be more decisive in front of goal than they showed against city rivals Milan. The two teams played out to a goalless draw but had plenty of opportunities to take all three points on Wednesday evening.

A VAR decision against them, and two close range howlers from Mauro Icardi made it seem as though destiny was against Spalletti's men in their hunt for a Champions League place next season, but their manager refuses to blame anyone other than themselves for the failure to make chances pay.

Speaking to the press after the goalless draw, Spalletti is adamant his team improves from their showing against Milan.

“We need to be more decisive when we get the chances,” Spalletti said, as quoted by Forza Italian Football. “We could have made faster choices, but instead we ended up back defending from Milan.

“We have to improve when making crosses. Ivan [Perisic] did well on Sunday (Saturday against Verona), we must get more bodies in the area.”

One player who will not look back on the match with great fondness will be Icardi. Despite finding the back of the net for his 25th goal of the season - and even being granted the goal by the referee, Icardi saw his finish overturned for offside by VAR.

Later on in the game the 25-year-old also missed two close range sitters in front of an empty net, but when asked whether the rainy conditions had an effect on Icardi's finishing, Spalletti moved to defend his captain.

“Those may be the cause,” Spalletti said. “It’s easy to explain. Sometimes he scores abnormal goals, and today he did not score two normal chances.”