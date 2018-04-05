Watford Boss Javi Gracia Reveals Christian Kabasele Is Back in Full Training After Recent Injury

Watford manager Javi Gracia has given updates on his players ahead of the Hornets' clash with Burnley this weekend in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

The Hertfordshire outfit are currently 11th in the Premier League and could cut the gap between themselves and the Clarets to six points with a victory on Saturday, and Gracia revealed Christian Kabasele is back in full training.

Gracia stated, as reported by Watford's website: "Kabasele has been training with the team this week. He is in full training. We will see if he is available at the last moment, but he is training with the team and he’s in a good moment."

The 27-year-old Belgium international started 23 games this season before he sustained a hamstring injury in the Hornets' game against Stoke City in January.

Gerard Deulofeu and Nathaniel Chalobah still remain out injured but Gracia remains positive about their recoveries, stating: “I am confident he (Deulofeu) will play with us before we finish the season.

“Chalobah is trying to recover, but in this moment I have no more news about him. He is not training with the team, but he is working in the gym.”

Barcelona loanee Deulofeu and central midfielder Chalobah have been sorely missed in the Watford side.

Northern Ireland international Craig Cathcart, who has been out injured since Watford’s trip to Brighton in August, came off the bench in the Hornets 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last weekend, and Gracia thinks he will have a part to play in the closing stages of this campaign.

“Cathcart is available,” added G. “I think he is very happy because he is back with the team and he wants to help us in these last six games.”