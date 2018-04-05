'We Miss You': Arsenal Fans React to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Outstanding UCL Performance

Arsenal fans came out in droves on Twitter last night to lament the loss of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after the former Gunner had a stormer for the Reds in the first leg of their Champions Leage quarter final with Manchester City.

The 24 year old scored Liverpool's second goal, with a long range belter, and was instrumental throughout the 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Having initially look set to join Chelsea, the Englishman rejected the possibility of a wing back role at Stamford Bridge, instead choosing to fight it out for a spot in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A testing start followed his £35m move, but slowly but surely he has turned the tide. Last night's performance in the demolition of the soon to be Premier League champions was undoubtedly the defining moment of his Liverpool career so far.

Having originally been revelling in Chamberlain's poor form for the Reds, and relishing the money they received for him, Arsenal fans have now been forced to confront the fact that they lost a great player.

Of course, as is customary, they also couldn't resist indulging in a bit of Arsene Wenger bashing, for his part in Chamberlain's stunted progress at Arsenal, and subsequent blossoming on Merseyside.



