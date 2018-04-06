Bayern Boss Pleased With Manuel Neuer Injury Progress as Keeper Nears First-Team Return

Jupp Heynckes has revealed that he is pleased with the progress that Manuel Neuer is making as he nears a first-team return from a long-term injury.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has been out of action for almost the entire season due to a metatarsal injury he sustained in last April's Champions League showdown with Real Madrid, and has only made four appearances this term.

In quotes published by FourFourTwo, however, Heynckes explained that Neuer has stepped up his rehabilitation programme in recent days alongside goalkeeping coach Tomi Tapalovic, with Friday's session recorded by the club's in-house media team for the medical staff to run the rule over.

And Heynckes, who also insisted that Neuer would be part of any celebratory events when Bayern lift the Bundesliga title, issued caution when his return date would be despite being pleased with the 30-year-old's return to full training.

He said: "Toni trained with Manuel yesterday and of course we're recording all of it, so I watched him train (on the video).

"He looked very good. I talked to him and he is in very good shape. His foot coped well with the workload, there was no reaction.

"Now we have to wait and see what the physios come up with, what plan is best. We have a clear plan which we'll stick to and we'll see when he can train fully.



"I told him that I'd really like it if he were able to be with us in Augsburg to celebrate with the rest of the team if we secured the title. The same goes for the rest of our injured players, I'll take everyone who can come along."

Heynckes also provided an injury update on which of his senior stars would be absent for the Augsburg game this weekend as well, with the likes of Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal suffering issues recently.

The veteran boss added: "Coman is out, (David) Alaba has improved but is not ready to fully train or play. We will have to wait and see what happens with (Corentin) Tolisso.

"Thiago (Alcantara) suffered a blow to the knee, and Vidal will not play. Arturo has ankle problems, we have to see how that develops in the next couple of days.

"Juan (Bernat) trained yesterday, he was injured but he is alright. He had a wound from the knee down to his ankle, but it has improved, he trained well, so we will wait and see how he has coped."