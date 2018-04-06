Leicester City Suffer Injury Blow With Midfielder Set to Be Ruled Out for the Rest of the Season

Leicester City will have to play the rest of the season without their centre midfielder Matty James after manager Claude Puel confirmed that the 26-year-old had surgery on his achilles tendon this week.

Speaking to Leicester's official website Lcfc.com, Puel said: “For Matty James, he has had surgery on Tuesday on his achilles tendon and he will not be available until the end of the season. He will be ready for the next season."





He added: "Of course, it’s difficult but it’s a good thing because he knows what his problem is. It’s not a big problem but now he needs patience and a good recovery. He will be ready for next season.”

Really feel for Matty James. More surgery and now out for the rest of the season, but Puel says it isn't too serious. Ready for next season. #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerMerc) April 5, 2018

This is not the first time James has suffered a serious injury problem. In 2015 he ruptured his anterior ligaments and ended up missing the whole following campaign; a campaign in which Leicester won the league.

While this injury does not appear anything near as serious, it is still a big blow for a player who had just been getting back into the first team. He had played a full 90 minutes on six occasions in the league in 2018, and will no doubt be devastated to spend yet more time ruled out on the sidelines.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

There is a bit of good news for Foxes fans, however, as Puel confirmed that Daniel Amartey will return to first team training soon following a spell out following a hamstring injury.

“Daniel Amartey will come back with the team in the training session next week." Puel said.



