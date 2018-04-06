Stoke vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Stoke welcome an in-form Tottenham side to the Bet365 stadium on Saturday in a clash that bears significance at both ends of the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino's men claimed their first victory at Stamford Bridge in 28 years in their 3-1 win against Chelsea last weekend. The result moved Spurs eight points clear of Chelsea in fifth place, giving themselves some breathing-space as we enter into the final hurdle of matches.

As for the home side, their form as of late has been nothing short of abysmal. No win in eight games and four goals in their last 12 league games shows that it's worrying times for Paul Lambert and his side.

With six games left to play, the Potters cannot afford to drop any points. Stoke sit in 19th place, three points from safety and will need a drastic change in fortunes if they stand any chance of retaining their 10-year long Premier League status.





Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash on Saturday.

Classic Encounter





Stoke 2-1 Tottenham (2008/09)

Tottenham ended up having more player dismissals than goals in the 2008 clash between the sides. Spurs went into the match without a win in their first eight league games, suffering their worst ever start to a Premier League season. They sat rock bottom on just two points, while their opponents were only a place ahead of them in 19th.

It was too early in the season for the game to be considered a relegation scrap, but the encounter certainly didn't disappoint with entertainment and drama. With just quarter of an hour played, a lapse in Gareth Bale's concentration resulted in not only a red card for the Welshman but also a Stoke penalty.

Danny Higginbotham scored the penalty before ex-Spurs forward Darren Bent poked home to draw Tottenham level. Rory Delap scored the winner when he converted from close-range. Spurs then ended the game with nine men after Michael Dawson was sent off for a tackle on Mamady Sidibe.

Stoke had the opportunity to go 3-1 ahead, but Ricardo Fuller saw his penalty hit both posts before being cleared. There ended up being 11 minutes of injury time to cap off a game that you couldn't take your eyes off of.

Key Battle





Harry Kane vs Ryan Shawcross & Bruno Martins Indi



After picking up an injury in Tottenham's match against Bournemouth last month, Harry Kane made his return in a cameo when he came off the bench in the win against Chelsea last week - much to the dismay of Paul Lambert and Stoke's centre-back pairing, considering the fact that the English striker loves a goal or two against the Potters. Kane has bagged eight goals in his last four games against Stoke and is in contention to start the game on Saturday.

Stoke have conceded 61 goals this campaign, which is the most in the league this season. Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi are sure to have their work cut out in this clash, as Kane will be looking to get back and firing on all cylinders as he looks to regain the goal-scoring form he was in before his injury.



Team News

As mentioned above, Harry Kane is in contention to start at the Bet365 stadium after recovering from the injury he suffered against Bournemouth. The Spurs star claimed that he's 'fitter and fresher than ever' after his short cameo off the bench in Spurs' 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Harry Winks remains out and is undergoing a period of rehabilitation, meanwhile, Toby

Alderweireld, who has been plagued with injuries this season could make a comeback to the squad in this game.

As for Lambert's men, Charlie Adam is still serving his three-match suspension after he was given a dismissal in the game against Everton. Eric Choupo-Moting is still sidelined with groin problem, as is Steven Ireland, who has a calf strain.

Potential Stoke Starting Lineup: Butland; Johnson, Indi, Shawcross, Pieters; Cameron, Ndiaye, Allen; Shaqiri, Diouf, Sobhi







Potential Tottenham Starting Lineup: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Alli, Kane; Son.

Prediction

Tottenham have scored 17 goals in their last four games against Stoke, scoring at least four or more in those matches. Paul Lambert and his players will know that they can't afford a result like that as we enter into the season's climax.



They will be looking to bounce back after the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal last week, but it will be a big ask against a Spurs side that are in irrepressible form, not suffering a defeat for 13 games. Their dominant display against Chelsea will only fill them with extra confidence, and this could be the difference against a side that are lacking any sort of belief, and are in danger of bidding farewell to top-flight football.

Prediction: Stoke 0-3 Tottenham






