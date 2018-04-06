Watford vs Burnley Preview: Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Watford and Burnley square off in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets, who could move up into the top half of the table with a win, will be looking to reach that all important 40 point mark, and secure themselves a place in England’s top flight next season.

While the Clarets, who are still on the hunt for that last European football spot, will be hoping to continue their already impressive campaign with their thirteenth win of the season.

Here’s the rundown for Saturday’s clash:

Key Battle





Troy Deeney vs James Tarkowski

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

While Watford captain Troy Deeney has only found the net six times this season, the big Englishmen is bound to cause problems for the Burnley defence.

James Tarkowski, who became the fourth Burnley player to make an appearance for Gareth Southgate’s England side since the turn of the year, will have his hands full when up against Watford’s infamous front man.

Burnley will be hoping to kill any attacking threat Watford may possess with their tried and tested, trusty back four. Sean Dyche’s side have only conceded 27 goals all season in the Premier League, with just Tottenham Hotspur and the two Manchester clubs have conceded less.

Team News

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The home side will be without key men Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu, who are all still out injured, while Will Hughes, who found himself back in the starting lineup against Bournemouth last weekend after lengthy stint on the side lines, is likely to start.

Hornets centre back Craig Cathcart came off the bench in their 2-2 draw against the Cherries, finally giving Javi Gracia some options for his injury stricken defence.

For Burnley, Steven Defour, Robbie Brady and Jonathan Walters are all still ruled out with injuries. Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are edging towards their returns for the Clarets, but are unlikely to be fit in time for Saturday's match at Vicarage Road.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Karnezis; Holebas, Cathcart, Mariappa, Janmaat; Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes; Femenia, Pereyra; Deeney





Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Ward; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, N’Koudou; Wood, Barnes