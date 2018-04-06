West Brom vs Swansea City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

West Bromwich Albion have made one last throw of the dice by making the decision to let manager Alan Pardew leave the club. First team coach Darren Moore will take charge for the Baggies' last six league games, starting this Saturday against Swansea City.

West Brom a 10 points adrift of safety and their position in the top flight is looking more and more desperate. They need to get the ball rolling here if they stand any chance of survival.

Swansea City are three points above the relegation places, and will need a couple more results to ensure their safety. They would fancy picking up three points here, but need to be wary of the Baggies' new motivation under the interim boss.

Here's the rundown of Saturday's match:

Classic Encounter

Swansea have a decent record against West Brom, having won eight of their 13 Premier League meetings. One of the picks of the bunch came in November 2012 when the Swans defeated the Baggies 3-1 at home.

Michu - one of the greatest Premier League one season wonders ever - picked up the first goal of the match within 10 minutes with a simple tap in. Wayne Routledge added a second two minutes later. Routledge bagged his brace later in the first half, with an outside of the foot finish.

West Brom managed to find a reply just before the half time whistle. On loan striker Romelu Lukaku managed to finish from a Chris Brunt corner, but this is al the Baggies could conjure on a disappointing day at the Liberty Stadium.

Key Battle

Salomon Rondon vs Alfie Mawson

West Brom will need their top goalscorer to be at his best this weekend. Salomon Rondon has six league goals this term and two in his last three. Unfortunately, despite his slight purple patch, none of his recent goals have earned the Baggies any points.

The Venezuelan tops the league stats for West Brom this season in terms of shots taken (68) and big chances missed (8). The 28-year-old is clearly his side's biggest goal threat, and will be aiming to score in back to back league games for the first time this season.

Alfie Mawson will be leading the Swansea defence this Saturday. His impressive performances for his club earned him an England call-up, but he still have plenty of work to do to ensure Swansea's Premier League survival.

The Swan's decent defensive record could play to their advantage come the end of the season. Goal difference could play a big part, and Swansea's record is superior to the other relegation contenders. No team in the bottom seven has conceded less league goals than Swansea's 44.

Team News

There a no fresh injury problems to concern West Brom. Gareth Barry and Daniel Sturridge face late tests after recovering from respective knee and thigh injuries. Nacer Chadli could also return from a thigh problem. James Morrison is ruled out as he recovers from calf injury, as is Sam Field who also has calf strain.

Jordan Ayew continues to serve a suspension for Swansea after seeing red against Huddersfield. Sam Clucas twisted his knee in the Swans' last game and is ruled out. Angel Rangel (hip), Renato Sanches (thigh), Wilfried Bony (knee), and Leroy Fer (heel) are all sidelined.

Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Krychowiak, Brunt; Phillips, Rondon, Rodriguez





Potential Swansea Starting Lineup: Fabianski; van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson; Naughton, King, Ki, Carroll, Olsson; Dyer, Ayew

Prediction

West Brom will face Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in their last six league games. The task looks almost impossible, so they need to pick up a win this Saturday to stand any chance.

Swansea know that they will be in amongst the relegation scrap if results go against them this weekend. But with an extra game to play, they will fancy their chances of playing in the top flight again next season.

After reports that a number of first team players fell out with previous manager Alan Pardew, his departure could give the Baggies some much needed motivation this weekend under the new interim boss. The Baggies could be handed a lifeline on Saturday.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Swansea City