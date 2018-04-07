Antonio Conte Insists Everyone at Chelsea Must 'Share Responsibility' for Poor Title Defence

Antonio Conte has stressed that everyone involved at Chelsea must shoulder some of the responsibility for the club's failings this season.

The Blues defence of their Premier League title came unstuck in the early part of the season, as Manchester City stormed ahead to establish a 28-point buffer over Conte's side, while qualification for next season's Champions League has also been put in jeopardy.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Earlier than expected exits from the Carabao Cup and Champions League have left the FA Cup as Chelsea's last opportunity to clinch silverware in a season which has brought Conte back down to Earth following his sensational debut season in the English top flight.

With pressure building on the manager - who has reiterated his commitment to the club - after overseeing a torrid run of form, the Blues' boss has looked to share the blame across all levels of the club.

"In every season for the final result you have to share the responsibility," Conte said, as quoted by football.london.

So Chelsea are looking poor like they were with Jose 2 years ago but hey don’t forget....”he hasn’t lost the dressing room”.



Stop wasting time automatically blaming managers everytime something is wrong. It’s quite clear it’s beyond a manager problem at Chelsea. — Akeem. (@akeemojuko) April 1, 2018

"With the club, with the coach, with the players. It is normal, this. Whether you win or whether you lose, in every moment, you have to share the responsibility. It is impossible to find a fault in only one of these three parts.

"You have to share, you have to understand which are the reasons about this result. To understand which is the responsibility, the percentage of the responsibility between these three parts – club, coach and players. This is very easy."

With an eight-point gap separating Chelsea from fourth-placed Tottenham, a win against West Ham on Sunday is vital to maintain pressure on their rivals and Conte has called for his players to pick themselves up for one last burst with just seven games remaining.

"The best method is to work, to continue to work, and to try to put everything, every day, to try to help them, to change the situation," Conte added.

"But as you know very well the players play the game, not the coach. The coach can prepare the game but then there are the players who go on the pitch to fight with the right desire, to fight with pride, with the will to win the game."