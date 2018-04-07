Arsenal & Spurs Defensive Target Withdraws From Stevenage Squad Due to Transfer Negotiations

Stevenage teenager Ben Wilmot was withdrawn from the squad that beat Newport County 1-0 on Saturday, due to his involvement in transfer negotiations.

The 18-year-old defender, a reported target for both Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as Manchester City and Chelsea, was confirmed as having stayed behind when the club travelled for their away fixture by Phil Wallace, the chairman of the League Two side.

"Ben came back from International Duty with England last week and we have had developments that suggest a deal will be agreed shortly for him to move when the window opens," Wallace told the club's official website.

"We have had interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, which is not surprising when Ben is recognised by England as being one of the top four centre-halves at his age level, with the other three coming from Man City, Chelsea and Spurs.

"We have made public our valuation and the closer we are getting to that the more likely it is that Ben will move."

Wilmot, who now plays for England's Under-19s, has played 10 league games for Stevenage this season. And as Wallace said, he is one of the most highly rated young centre backs in the country, although it is still not clear where he will end up at the moment.

It is believed that he will cost just £2m. But given his talent, the starlet could be worth way more by the time he's 20.