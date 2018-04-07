Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund will host VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their humiliating 6-0 defeat in Der Klassiker last week.
These two sides served up an unexpected game during the Hinrunde when Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
A comical defensive mixup between Marc Bartra and Roman Bürki allowed Stuttgart to take the lead before Maxi Philipp scored just before half time. But a high defensive line allowed Stuttgart to break away and secure all three points through former Wolfsburg loanee Josip Brekalo.
Here are all the ins and outs ahead of Sunday's game.
Gonzalo Castro put Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund in front after just three minutes and the German midfielder set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later in the first half.
Daniel Didavi had one back for Stuttgart before half time but an own goal from Georg Niedermeier soon restored the hosts' two-goal lead. Aubameyang then notched his second of the game late on to ensure the visitors left Dortmund empty-handed.
Stuttgart will prove to be difficult opponents for Die Schwargelben this weekend and Stöger's side could find it difficult to break their visitors down. But despite the shock result between these two teams earlier in the season, Borussia Dortmund should secure a narrow home win this Sunday.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 VfB Stuttgart