Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund will host VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their humiliating 6-0 defeat in Der Klassiker last week.

These two sides served up an unexpected game during the Hinrunde when Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

A comical defensive mixup between Marc Bartra and Roman Bürki allowed Stuttgart to take the lead before Maxi Philipp scored just before half time. But a high defensive line allowed Stuttgart to break away and secure all three points through former Wolfsburg loanee Josip Brekalo.

Here are all the ins and outs ahead of Sunday's game.

Classic Encounter

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart have thrown up more than enough of their fair share of classic encounters in recent years.





In fact, in Stuttgart's last trip to the Westfalenstadion, these two sides offered up a thrilling five-goal thriller that went heavily in favour of the hosts.





Gonzalo Castro put Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund in front after just three minutes and the German midfielder set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later in the first half. Daniel Didavi had one back for Stuttgart before half time but an own goal from Georg Niedermeier soon restored the hosts' two-goal lead. Aubameyang then notched his second of the game late on to ensure the visitors left Dortmund empty-handed. Key Battle





Peter Stöger vs Tayfun Korkut

Nigel Treblin/GettyImages

When these two sides met earlier in the season both teams were under different management, but both Peter Stöger and Tayfun Korkut have been called upon to steady their respective ships.





Following his departure at FC Köln, Stöger was brought in to take over from the underwhelming and short reign of Peter Bosz.





Despite steadying Borussia Dortmund, there are still grumbles around his time in charge of the club and the 51-year-old is expected to leave at the end of the season.





Meanwhile, the appointment of Korkut in Bad Cannstatt left fans aprehensious, especially as he was taking over from the popular Hannes Wolf. But the 44-year-old has an eight-game unbeaten streak in charge of the club and Stuttgart currently sit just outside the Europa League places.

Team News

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Marco Reus could return to Borussia Dortmund's first team this weekend after being ruled out of Der Klassiker last week. Raphaël Guerreiro, Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode will all be out of action this weekend, with Dan-Axel Zagadou also expected to miss the game.





Stuttgart will travel to Dortmund this weekend without Matthias Zimmermann. But beloved centre back Timo Baumgartl could return on Sunday following his surprise absence against Hamburg last week.





Potential VfB Stuttgart Starting Lineup: Zieler, Beck, Pavard, Baumgartl, Insua, Ascacibar, Badstuber, Gentner, Thommy, Ginczek, Gómez.

Prediction

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Stuttgart will prove to be difficult opponents for Die Schwargelben this weekend and Stöger's side could find it difficult to break their visitors down. But despite the shock result between these two teams earlier in the season, Borussia Dortmund should secure a narrow home win this Sunday.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 VfB Stuttgart