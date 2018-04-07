Mauricio Pochettino Insists Tottenham Players Are 'Not Concerned' by Daniel Levy Salary Raise

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he and his players are unconcerned by Daniel Levy's extortionate salary, claiming that the Spurs chairman 'deserves it' for his work in funding the club's new stadium.

It was revealed this week that Tottenham made a record-breaking £306m in revenue last season, but it was Levy's £6m-a-year salary which caught the eye most and sparked rumours of unrest among the club's playing staff.

That salary exceeds the earnings of most Tottenham players and Pochettino himself, but the manager said his squad were 'not concerned', adding: "I cannot complain because no one put a gun against my head [when I signed my contract]."

Daniel Levy's pay at Tottenham Hotspur increased by £3.17million to £6.013m last year.

Several of the club's (relatively) underpaid starters will be interested in those numbers... #THFChttps://t.co/8Nh2rqrd3D pic.twitter.com/giXyvTe515 — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) April 3, 2018

“My genuine feeling is he deserves it," continued Pochettino, as quoted by the Mirror. "If one agent from one transaction can earn a lot of money to be in the middle between two clubs, people like our chairman or the people in that situation.

"It’s normal that [they get paid a lot of money] because they are delivering a great job for this company."

Tottenham left their White Hart Lane home of 118 years at the end of last season and have played their home matches this season at Wembley. They are expected to move into their new home at the start of next season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Look at the facilities of the new stadium," said Pochettino. "Daniel is doing a fantastic job.

“It does not surprise me what he earns, if that is true. We are more than happy if is true.”

It has been rumoured that Tottenham will offer Pochettino a lucrative contract extension with a salary higher than Levy's, in order to ward off interest from other teams including Real Madrid.

The Argentine is set to guide Tottenham to a third consecutive top four finish, something which has not been achieved by any Spurs manager since Bill Nicholson did it in the 1960s.