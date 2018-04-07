Take the L: Gamers Eager for Antoine Griezmann's Fortnite Celebration to Be Included in FIFA 19

Football fans across the world are desperate to see Antoine Griezmann's most recent celebration introduced in next season's release of the video game FIFA.

Popular demand saw the French striker's infamous 'Hotline Bling' celebration added to the game as of this year, and Griezmann's latest goal celebration has fans up in arms once again.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Following his goal in the Europa League against Portuguese side Sporting CP, Griezmann celebrated with his teammates as Atlético Madrid soaked up the atmosphere at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But after his teammates began to walk back to Atlético's half of the pitch, Griezmann performed a celebration that will be all too familiar to fans of the video game Fortnite, with the 26-year-old jokingly showing supporters the 'Take the L' sign.

Griezmann isn't the first player to have brought the Fortnite craze into professional football.

Players from Bayern Munich's academy team were seen performing a number of Fortnite themed celebrations during a recent game, while RB Leipzig stars Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg also showcased new celebrations against Marseille on Thursday.

Thursdays are for Fortnite celebrations. pic.twitter.com/gmOrysUXSW — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 5, 2018

Anyone who plays FIFA will be all too familiar with how other players use celebrations to get under their opponent's skin.

Initially, it was implementing a 'dab' celebration that resulted in controllers flying across people's bedrooms. But an introduction of Fortnite's 'Take the L" sign could be the biggest troll yet for fans of FIFA.