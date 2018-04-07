'You What': Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Put Manchester City's Title Celebrations on Ice

At around 6 o'clock on Saturday evening, Manchester City thought they had wrapped up the Premier League title with a comfortable win over cross-town rivals Manchester United.

They thought that goals from Ilkay Gundogan & Vincent Kompany were enough for Pep Guardiola's men to secure the Premier League title in record breaking time

Manchester City fans also thought it would be a good idea to take to Twitter and express their joy at winning the Premier League title:

Even former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli thought it would be a good idea to throw a bit of shade at Manchester United:

However, at around half seven on Saturday evening, it was explicit that these Tweets were probably ill-advised.

A quick fire double from Paul Pogba and a 70th minute from Chris Smalling (of all people), meant that City's celebrations had to put on ice; at least for another week.

After being roundly criticised for his abysmal first half display, Paul Pogba rightfully received Twitter plaudits for his second half performance:

Leaders stand up when their team is in trouble. Paul Pogba’s just done that. Lots of criticism around him, but when he makes runs forward, he really is class. Let him excel. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 7, 2018

All the United fans apologising to Pogba 😂😂 — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) April 7, 2018

The 3-2 defeat means that Pep Guardiola's City will have to wait another few weeks to be crowned 2017/18 Premier League champions; which surely doesn't worry the former Barcelona manager. However, what will worry Guardiola, is how his side capitulated in the second half.

City will face Liverpool on Tuesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie, in which they have to overturn a three goal deficit to have any chance of reaching the semi finals of the competition.