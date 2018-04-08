BBC Pundit Jermaine Jenas Outlines the Reason Why Huddersfield Will Avoid Relegation

BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas reckons Huddersfield will end up beating relegation this season because of their rivals' lack of goalscoring threat in comparison.

The Terriers are fighting for their lives down at the bottom, and currently lie 16th on 32 points after a run of just two wins in their last 15 games.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Huddersfield, who drew with Brighton 1-1 on Saturday, haven't been in the bottom three all season but their current form is concerning and they'll be looking over their shoulder as they prepare for their final handful of games.

Jenas, however, thinks David Wagner's men will survive come the end of the season. He said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "The bottom three just don’t look like winning. Stoke were unfortunate the other day against Arsenal while Southampton should be very worried.





"None of them seem like scoring. West Brom, Stoke and Southampton might well be the saviour of teams like Huddersfield."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Saints are arguably Huddersfield's main rivals at this point. The south coast club have only scored one goal in their last five games and have a tough run-in, which will offer the Terriers' great hope.

Interestingly, Huddersfield themselves are actually the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League so far this season with 26, so it will be important for them to find their groove at a crucial point of the campaign.

Wagner's side take on Watford next weekend and Everton the weekend after that, before finishing up against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal on the final day.

