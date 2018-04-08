Christian Pulisic scored one of the most ridiculous goals of the season possibly unintentionally.

In the first half of Borussia Dortmund's game against Stuttgart, Pulisic attempted to dig out a cross into the box and ended up hitting the top left corner of the goal. The score gave Dortmund a 1–0 lead.

This marked Pulisic's fourth goal of the season.

Watch the goal below:

It may have been a cross, but he'll take it! 😉



Christian Pulisic's 4th goal of the season gives Dortmund the lead! #BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/5YOZk2p8wW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 8, 2018

Dortmund is looking to rebound after a 6–0 loss to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.