Watch: Christian Pulisic Cross Turns Into Ridiculous Goal vs. Stuttgart

Christian Pulisic probably didn't mean to do this.

By Chris Chavez
April 08, 2018

Christian Pulisic scored one of the most ridiculous goals of the season possibly unintentionally.

In the first half of Borussia Dortmund's game against Stuttgart, Pulisic attempted to dig out a cross into the box and ended up hitting the top left corner of the goal. The score gave Dortmund a 1–0 lead.

This marked Pulisic's fourth goal of the season.

Watch the goal below:

Dortmund is looking to rebound after a 6–0 loss to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.

