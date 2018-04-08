Christian Pulisic probably didn't mean to do this.
Christian Pulisic scored one of the most ridiculous goals of the season possibly unintentionally.
In the first half of Borussia Dortmund's game against Stuttgart, Pulisic attempted to dig out a cross into the box and ended up hitting the top left corner of the goal. The score gave Dortmund a 1–0 lead.
This marked Pulisic's fourth goal of the season.
Watch the goal below:
It may have been a cross, but he'll take it! 😉— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 8, 2018
Christian Pulisic's 4th goal of the season gives Dortmund the lead! #BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/5YOZk2p8wW
Dortmund is looking to rebound after a 6–0 loss to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.