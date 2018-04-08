Everton Plotting Summer Move for West Ham Man to Compete With Injury-Prone Star

Everton are allegedly plotting a £25m move for West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell, in order to compete with the injury prone Leighton Baines for the left back spot.

Everton's incumbent manager Sam Allardye is reportedly highly interested in the 28-year-old, having brought him from Ipswich to the Hammers four years ago. Cresswell himself grew up in Liverpool, and got his start at Tranmere Rovers esteemed academy.

As reported by the Sun, the Englishman is not averse to a move back to his hometown, although he has previously admitted his allegiance to the red half of Merseyside.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Their anonymous source is quoted as saying: “Aaron is keen on moving back to Liverpool and Everton would be a great move for him.”

However, any move for the West Ham man is expected to hinge on Sam Allardyce's future. It's fair to say the Goodison Park faithful haven't quite taken to Big Sam's notoriously gruelling methods.

As a result, the club continue to be linked with Watford's former manager Marco Silva, as well as the highly rated Paulo Fonseca, who is currently with Shakhtar Donetsk. If either of those Portuguese tacticians were to assume Allardyce's role, it is likely they would have other ideas about potential sparring partners for the increasingly brittle Baines.

Despite Allardyce's fraught position at the helm, he is still very much the boss, and publically asserted his authority to Wayne Rooney, after Saturday's underwhelming stalemate with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

After being replaced in the second half, Rooney was visibly frustrated and appeared to mouth the word "bull****" before snubbing Sam's handshake. The 63 year old threw no punches with his riposte after the game, declaring: "Nobody is too big to be hooked."

It remains to be seen whether Everton adhere to Big Sam's theory.

