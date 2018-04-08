Marco Asensio Reveals Which Real Madrid Player Acts as His 'Big Brother' in Los Blancos' Squad

Marco Asensio has hailed the influence Sergio Ramos has had on his his career - with the Real Madrid captain assuming the role of 'older brother' to the youngster.
Speaking on BeIN's Universo Valdano programme the 22-year-old said: "[Ramos is] like an older brother to me. He has always given me advice on any doubt I have had. He came to Real Madrid more or less at the same age as me and, since I arrived, he has helped me."
Over the past two seasons Asensio has become one of the hottest prospects in world football - and his breakthrough into Zidane's first team explains why Real Madrid have not needed to splash out on a 'Galactico' signing for some time now.
Asensio has registered 10 goals in all competitions this season and has a knack of popping up with stunning goals - and spoke of how training has improved his striking ability:
"It is one thing that I always train," he noted. "I have been working on that clean strike for several years. It's a shot that is very tough for the goalkeepers to save."
The attacker will be hoping to add another strike his collection against their city rivals on Sunday.
With Real sitting third in the table, four points behind Athleti - both teams will be fighting it out for the title of 'best of the rest' behind runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona.