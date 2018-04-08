Marco Asensio Reveals Which Real Madrid Player Acts as His 'Big Brother' in Los Blancos' Squad

Marco Asensio has hailed the influence Sergio Ramos has had on his his career - with the Real Madrid captain assuming the role of 'older brother' to the youngster.

Speaking on BeIN's Universo Valdano programme the 22-year-old said: "[Ramos is] like an older brother to me. He has always given me advice on any doubt I have had. He came to Real Madrid more or less at the same age as me and, since I arrived, he has helped me."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Over the past two seasons Asensio has become one of the hottest prospects in world football - and his breakthrough into Zidane's first team explains why Real Madrid have not needed to splash out on a 'Galactico' signing for some time now.

Asensio has registered 10 goals in all competitions this season and has a knack of popping up with stunning goals - and spoke of how training has improved his striking ability:

"It is one thing that I always train," he noted. "I have been working on that clean strike for several years. It's a shot that is very tough for the goalkeepers to save."

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The attacker will be hoping to add another strike his collection against their city rivals on Sunday.

With Real sitting third in the table, four points behind Athleti - both teams will be fighting it out for the title of 'best of the rest' behind runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona.