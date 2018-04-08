Paul Lambert Proud of 'Outstanding' Stoke Despite Narrow Defeat to Tottenham

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert insisted his side were 'outstanding' against Tottenham, despite losing their game 2-1 on Saturday.

A second half brace from Christian Eriksen, the second eventually credited to the Dane despite Harry Kane's appeals, was enough for Spurs to claim all three points, with Mame Biram Diouf's goal little more than consolation sandwiched between Eriksen's two goals.

However, Lambert insisted he was proud of his players at full time, claiming that he saw enough from his side to think that Stoke will remain in the Premier League.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I thought we were excellent against a really good side. The way they played, the way they committed and the way they went at them was excellent.

"If we keep playing like that - and I still think we need to win three games or so - we will certainly do it. If you ask me how proud I am of the team, I thought we were outstanding."

The defeat for Stoke, their fourth in succession, sees them remain in 19th place in the Premier League, four points from safety.

With games running out for Stoke to salvage their Premier League status, Lambert believes his side will avoid the drop if they can continue to play at the level they exhibited against Spurs.

He continued, stating: "I couldn't single anybody out because I thought every single one of them was excellent. We don't look like a team going down. If they'd started the season as well as they are doing now, they wouldn't be in this position."