Chelsea Chairman Writes Back to Exeter Fan Concerned About Compensation for Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has moved to address concerns over the compensation Exeter City want for youngster Ethan Ampadu.

The Welsh teenager moved to Stamford Bridge last summer and has made several appearances for the Blues, impressing immensely, both in midfield and defence.

An unfortunate injury has cut his season short, yet much is expected from the precocious 17-year-old, who could go on to have a brilliant career as a Chelsea player given his impact at such a tender age.

Chelsea and Exeter, though, could not agree on a transfer fee for the starlet ahead of his move. But Julian Tagg, the chairman of the League Two outfit, confirmed that the relationship between the two sides is still a good one despite the "massive disparity" in their valuations.

Exeter fan Steve Dart took on the responsibility of writing to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich regarding the issue and was quite surprised to receive a response from Buck.

“I am afraid that I am not able to provide details of the discussions are confidential," Buck wrote, in a letter which dates back to last September. "However, I believe you have two assumptions incorrect.

"First, Chelsea is quite willing to pay fair training compensation to Exeter City for Ethan Ampadu. Secondly, the process agreed by the Premier League and Football League for determining compensation is not an expensive proceeding.

"It is a relatively informal process, which is tried and tested to determine appropriate compensation in circumstances such this.

"Chelsea FC has also been on both sides of this process, and, to date, it has always been an effective way to determine appropriate compensation.”

The chairman also wished Dart a successful season, with Exeter currently fourth in the League Two standings, also thanking him for his letter to the Russian magnate.

“I hope the above thoughts are helpful," he continued. "Thank you for writing to Mr Abramovich and best wishes to Exeter City for a successful season. As you say, UTC!"