Jose Mourinho Investigating Young Man Utd Star's Contract Situation As Arsenal Look to Swoop

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly investigating the contract situation of the Red Devils' young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with the England Under-21 being linked to Arsenal.

The 21-year-old stopper, who is currently on-loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town, is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and has been linked with a move to the Gunners. However, The Daily Star reports that Mourinho is "looking into the situation", as he is seemingly keen to stop United's Premier League rivals from securing the services of the youngster on a free transfer.

Henderson has had a successful season in League One, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding 26 goals in his 33 league appearances this term. The English stopper's good form has helped guide Shrewsbury into third place, just four points off of the top of the table, making promotion to the Championship a strong possibility for the West Midlands side.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Henderson, as they look to add some talented young keepers to their squad. But with current goalkeepers Petr Cech and David Ospina both out of contract next summer, it is likely the north London side will be focused on securing a more experienced keeper to become number in the near future.

There were suggestions that Arsenal are one 14 clubs interested in Henderson, and the 21-year-old is reportedly realistic about his chances at United, with David De Gea untouchable as first choice between the sticks, and Sergio Romero used in cup competitions in the past three campaigns.

But recent reports could suggest that Mourinho has been impressed with Henderson's performances in League One, and would prefer to keep the youngster on the books in Manchester.

