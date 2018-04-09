A Manchester City fan reportedly threw a pound coin at Manchester United manager José Mourinho during the Red Devils' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening.

According to the Daily Star (via the Sun), the coin was thrown at Mourinho in added time, but he made no complaint to officials.

Instead, according to a source close to him, the 55-year-old Portuguese handed the coin to a ballboy who was standing nearby, saying: "Every pound can help make you a millionaire."

Mourinho's unflappable response to the alleged coin incident - and to having milk and water thrown at him towards the end of the match - may have owed something to his side's dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at half time.

The result denied Mourinho's long time rival, City manager Pep Guardiola, the distinction of winning the Premier League earlier than any previous title winner.

It was also the second successive Premier League away match in which the Red Devils had overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

The United boss reacted very differently to Manchester City's celebrations after Guardiola's side won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December.

Back then, he angrily confronted City goalkeeper Ederson outside the dressing rooms and complained bitterly about the loud music being played by the away side.

Despite United's excellent second half display on Saturday - in which two Paul Pogba strikes and a deft finish by Chris Smalling earned United the bragging rights - their win will likely only delay City's inevitable celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's side are still 13 points clear of their local rivals, with a vastly superior goal difference.

Even better for City, five of their last six Premier League encounters are against sides battling to avoid the drop.