Jupp Heynckes Hails 'World Class' Potential of Young Bayern Munich Defender

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes believes that his young star Niklas

Süle will grow to become one of the most sought-after central defender in Europe in a few years' time.

Süle may have scored an unfortunate own goal in Bayern's title-sealing 1-4 win over Augsburg on Saturday but Heynckes is convinced the 22-year-old is on the path to greatness.

In an interview with the German magazine Kicker, as quoted on the official Bundesliga website, the 72-year-old coach said: "When I look [at] Süle, he's going to be a superb player, world class."

"In a couple of years, he'll be the most sought-after central defender in Europe."

Signed from Hoffenheim last summer, Süle - who has nine senior caps for Germany - has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions - thus confounding expectations that he would only be used as an understudy for more established defenders Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

Going by Süle's comments about Heynckes, as quoted on the German website www.t-online.de (also via the official Bundesliga website), the admiration between the two men is mutual.

Speaking about Heynckes, the young defender said: "Personally I think it's great how much he asks of me, but he also has lot of faith in me. I know that because I'm playing a lot of games. That's really important for young players like me."

Süle should feel encouraged that Heynckes rates him so highly, as the Bayern coach has one of the most illustrious records of any coach in Europe.

As well as four Bundesliga titles with Bayern, Jupp Heynckes won the UEFA Champions League with the German side in 2013 and with Real Madrid in 1998 as a manager - not to mention the European Championship in 1972 and the FIFA World Cup in 1974 with West Germany as a player.