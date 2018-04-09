'Kouyaté Needs to Be Sold': West Ham Fans Unimpressed by Midfielder's Display Against Chelsea

By 90Min
April 09, 2018

West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté has come under fire from the club's fans after Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers earned a vital point as Javier Hernández netted a late equaliser to secure an unexpected 1-1 draw, moving his side one step closer to safety.

However, according to a report on the HITC sports news website, the majority of Hammers fans felt that this result was achieved in spite of Kouyaté's efforts, not because of them. Take Daniel Harrison, for example:

Another Hammers fan, who goes by the Twitter handle "J.O'B", questioned the Senegalese midfielder's work rate, in terms which make Harrison's comments seem almost flattering by comparison:

However, this accusation cannot be levelled at West Ham's defenders, whose dogged resistance - apart from one sloppy moment following a Chelsea corner for the opening goal - kept the Blues at arm's length for most of the contest.

Under-fire England goalkeeper Joe Hart also gave an excellent performance, making a number of outstanding saves and looking far more reassuring than has often been the case for the past few seasons.

Yet even Hammers fans who were otherwise pleased with their team's display still found harsh words for Kouyaté:

Still, it was not all bad news for the beleaguered Senegal star. A fan by the name of "Jack" was full of praise for his performance against Chelsea on Sunday:

Unfortunately, "Jack" was very much the exception to the rule.

One fan, whose Twitter handle is a little too graphic to repeat (it is a term often used on the classic Channel 4 sitcom "The Inbetweeners"), was even more damning than "J.O'B":

"Kouyaté [is the] worst midfielder in the Premiership."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now