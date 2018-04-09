'Kouyaté Needs to Be Sold': West Ham Fans Unimpressed by Midfielder's Display Against Chelsea

West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté has come under fire from the club's fans after Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers earned a vital point as Javier Hernández netted a late equaliser to secure an unexpected 1-1 draw, moving his side one step closer to safety.

However, according to a report on the HITC sports news website, the majority of Hammers fans felt that this result was achieved in spite of Kouyaté's efforts, not because of them. Take Daniel Harrison, for example:

Great result in the end. Chicha has to start. Hart, Rice and Arnie superb. Kouyate needs to be sold #COYI ⚒⚒ — Daniel Harrison (@danharrison85) April 8, 2018

Another Hammers fan, who goes by the Twitter handle "J.O'B", questioned the Senegalese midfielder's work rate, in terms which make Harrison's comments seem almost flattering by comparison:

Will spend the next week trying to get Kouyate a move anywhere away from my club, bloke hasnt broken sweat in 18 months, ive seen more active corpses. — J.O'B (@chanceig) April 8, 2018

However, this accusation cannot be levelled at West Ham's defenders, whose dogged resistance - apart from one sloppy moment following a Chelsea corner for the opening goal - kept the Blues at arm's length for most of the contest.

Under-fire England goalkeeper Joe Hart also gave an excellent performance, making a number of outstanding saves and looking far more reassuring than has often been the case for the past few seasons.

Yet even Hammers fans who were otherwise pleased with their team's display still found harsh words for Kouyaté:

Rice is just class, Ogbonna has done brilliantly well too since Moyes took over. Imagine if they had a midfield in front of them! Thought Kouyate and Fernandes had poor games today. Still not sure whether Mario is worth the money he'd cost need to see more from him. — William Field (@wilfield71) April 8, 2018

Still, it was not all bad news for the beleaguered Senegal star. A fan by the name of "Jack" was full of praise for his performance against Chelsea on Sunday:

Kouyate and Noble worked superbly well and totally kept up their performance from Southampton. Once again, Mario showed why I would love him permanently, when Lanzini don’t play, he really shows class. — Jack⚒ (@JackJPW_COYI) April 8, 2018

Unfortunately, "Jack" was very much the exception to the rule.

One fan, whose Twitter handle is a little too graphic to repeat (it is a term often used on the classic Channel 4 sitcom "The Inbetweeners"), was even more damning than "J.O'B":

"Kouyaté [is the] worst midfielder in the Premiership."