Liverpool Hotshot Mohamed Salah Wins 4th PFA Fans' Player of the Month Award With March Gong

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has had a remarkable season, and the accolades are still rolling in, with the Egyptian picking up the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for March.

Salah, who claimed an incredible 80% of the vote, beat Spurs stars Dele Alli, Heung-min Son and Jan Vertonghen to the award, as well as Manchester City midfielders Leroy Sane and David Silva.

This latest one marks the fourth one he's won this season, having scored six times in four matches played over the month, inclusive of the incredible four-goal haul registered against Watford.

The player, who was taken off during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester City last week, has left fans sweating over his fitness. But there were encouraging signs on Monday afternoon as he trained with the squad ahead of Tuesday's match.

"Not sure 100 per cent," Klopp told reporters after he was asked if the Egyptian would play the second leg of the Champions League tie prior to the training session.

“We train at 5pm. It is rather yes than no but we have to see. We will train and then make a decision."





While Klopp and Liverpool fans will be desperate to have Salah back for Tuesday night's European clash, his impact in Premier League games has been equally crucial to the Reds' season - with the Egyptian now just three away from setting a new goals record for a 38-game campaign.