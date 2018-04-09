Napoli Boss Maurizo Sarri Praises Fans After Dramatic 2-1 Victory Over Chievo Verona

Maurizo Sarri thanked Napoli's fans' involvement after their dramatic comeback victory over Chievo.

Speaking as quoted by Football Italia after the game, Sarri thanked the fans, saying: “[The victory] would not have won that match without the fans, as we rode that wave."

SSC Napoli v AC Chievo Verona - Serie A
Napoli will have been disheartened following Juventus's 4-2 victory over Benevento on Sarturday, but Napoli did not lose heart, far from it, even when 1-0 down with five minutes remaining - they found a way past a spirited Chievo side.


Sarri added: “We won a game that we thoroughly deserved to win. It had seemed cursed, as we had 31 shots on goal, missed a penalty, hit the woodwork. It was one of those classic games where the team does everything right and the ball won’t go in."

Although dominating throughout, Napoli were left frustrated for much of the game and found themselves a goal down through Chievo's Mariusz Stepinski. But Arkadiusz Milik equalised in the 89th minute and Amadou Diawara finished the dramatic contest off in the 93rd minute.

“We want to win when we step on to the pitch, no matter where we are or who we are up against. We played well and I am happy that we continued creating chances to the end, which wasn’t easy in this heat."

