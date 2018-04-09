Spanish Report Claims Gareth Bale Set for Summer Move to Man Utd Despite Recent Liverpool Links

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is said to be determined to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, having fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane. However, much against the wishes of president Florentino Perez, the Welshman has no desire to move to Liverpool, and is instead looking to engineer a switch to Old Trafford.

It was only last month when Bale was reportedly ready to snub Manchester United in favour of a return to former club Tottenham. The wide man was believed to see Spurs as holding more potential to win silverware than United, but he's since changed his mind... apparently.

According to sensationalist Spanish publication Don Balon, Bale is desperate to escape his Real Madrid hell following a difficult stint in the capital city. He's been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu - and more specifically, a move to the Red Devils - for what feels like forever, but this summer seems he's more likely than ever to depart.

According to the report, Bale's choice of new club leaves president Perez in a tricky situation. The winger was supposed to be a makeweight in Madrid's attempts to lure Liverpool's rising star Mohamed Salah to the club; Los Blancos looking to exchange Bale and a set amount of cash for the flying Egyptian.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Instead, if Don Balon are to be believed, Madrid will have to part with a hefty €200m if they want to make Salah their next Galactico.

Regardless of where Bale ends up, he'll surely command a high transfer fee - especially if he does move to United. The club have been known to willingly splash the cash over the last few years.