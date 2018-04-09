Wenger Claims He Has 'No Need' to Add to Strike Force This Summer As Forwards Shine Against Saints

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggested that he will not be looking to add to his strike force in the summer, as he praised his attackers following the Gunners action filled 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

Southampton's Shane long had put the visitors ahead, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck responded to send Arsenal in ahead at half-time. Saints striker Charlie Austin bagged his side an equaliser with just over 15 minutes remaining, but Arsenal hit back with Welbeck scoring the winner.





Despite sitting 13 points off of the top four, Wenger does not believe that the Gunners need any new enforcements up front, ahead of next season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking after the game in his press conference, Wenger (as quoted by The Mirror) said: "There is no need to buy players in that level because of course we also have young and promising strikers but we will see that at the end of the season.”





Along with Welbeck and Aubameyang, Wenger also has the option of Alexandre Lacazette, who has bagged three goals in his last three games.

The French manager had a lot of praise for Welbeck, in particular, after the striker netted his first goals since September, in Sunday's victory.

“He has been getting sharper because he has been out for a while and now he is coming slowly back to his best. I’m personally very happy for him because this guy has gone through a difficult time," said Wenger.





Referring to the England internationals long term injury struggles, the Gunners boss said: “People questioned whether he would come back and he continues to go. It’s the most difficult tests for any sports person and what he has done is exceptional.”

Wenger made seven changes following the north London side's midweek 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow, in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the Frenchman admitted that some of his players had 'heavy legs' towards the end of Sunday's match, and praised his side for their character in responding to the Saints' equaliser.

"It’s not easy because we played against a team who fights not to go down, mentally it is very difficult," said Wenger.

"Some of our players had heavy legs but we still won the game when we were questioned, I really like the spirit in this team."