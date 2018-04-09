'Zero Interest': Journalist Quashes Reports Linking Liverpool With Shock Move for Marouane Fellaini

Fans of Liverpool, Manchester United and even Everton collectively raised their eyebrows on Monday morning after waking up to a report from France claiming that Marouane Fellaini had been offered a three-year contract by the Reds.

United's towering midfielder is a free agent this summer, after having turned down a contract extension at Old Trafford and while he has been linked with a host of European clubs from Galatasaray to Monaco to Roma, it was L'Equipe suggesting that Liverpool had joined the race which (not unexpectedly) garnered the most attention.

The report, which also cited Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the 30-year-old Belgian, claimed Liverpool are preparing a three-year contract offer for the former Everton man.

However, just as fans were voicing their disapproval online, journalist James Pearce - so often the voice of reason on Liverpool transfer rumours - stepped in to stop the party.

Pearce wrote in the Liverpool Echo that, "there's more chance of the Reds re-signing Christian Poulsen than swooping for Fellaini."

Indeed, it certainly looks that way with the last player to move between Liverpool and Manchester United being Phil Chisnall all the way back in 1964. And there's a reason for that, with both clubs sharing one of the fiercest rivalries in the land.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This season, Marouane Fellaini has made 13 appearances for Mourinho's men, ending up on the scoresheet three times.

With nearly 250 Premier League games under his belt, Fellaini has plenty of experience if that is what Liverpool are after.





However, aside from the obvious problems of the player's previous clubs, the Belgian's style doesn't exactly suit the Reds' fast-paced, attacking game, making all the speculation around this move quite bizarre.