Arsenal in 'Advanced Negotiations' to Replace Puma With Adidas in Bumper New Kit Deal

Arsenal could find themselves with a new kit supplier in 2019 after it was reported that the Gunners are in 'advanced negotiations' with Adidas over a potentially incredibly lucrative to replace the existing partnership with Puma.

Arsenal's current Puma deal is thought to bring in £30m per season, but the Daily Mail claims that a possible new agreement with Adidas could yield more than £40m each year.

The newspaper claims that Adidas, who previously supplied Arsenal kits in the late 1980s and early 1990s, are in 'pole position'.

The Puma contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and that could mean the likes of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be wearing the trademark three stripes from the 2019/20 campaign onwards.

The Mail notes that Adidas are willing to 'invest significantly more' than Puma, but Puma still have the option to match any offer should they wish to do so.

If Arsenal can strike a deal worth at least £40m, it will put them way ahead of Tottenham and Manchester City, whose current deals with Nike are worth £30m and £20m respectively. Only Manchester United's partnership with Adidas, worth £75m, and Chelsea's Nike deal, worth £60m, would be worth more in the Premier League.

Adidas and Puma actually have their roots under the same roof when German brothers Adolf (Adi) and Rudolf Dassler joined forces at the former's shoe factory in the 1920s. But following the Second World War, the siblings split and set up their own rival companies.

Adi Dassler started Adidas, while Rudolf opened Puma, a company he original called Ruda.