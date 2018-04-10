Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard Calls on 'Sad' Teammates to Pull Together to Rescue Season

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has issued a challenge to his teammates to work hard to try to turn their season around, with the games they have left.

There aren't many games remaining this season now in the Premier League, and the top four looks to have already taken shape.

The Blues slipped up against lowly West Ham on Sunday, with Javier Hernandez cancelling out Cesar Azpilicueta's opener at Stamford Bridge to earn a 1-1 draw. Antonio Conte's side were extremely wasteful on the day and should have been out of sight before being pegged back by the Mexican's goal.

There was an air of disappointment and frustration about the Chelsea players at the final whistle, and now Hazard has called on his teammates to work hard in the final stretch.

He said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard: "When you see the game we did everything, especially in the first half. This season isn’t going well, we made some mistakes and conceded a goal. Then, in front of goal we didn’t score, so that’s it, at the end of the game it’s 1-1 and we are all sad.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"We need to work together. There are six games left to play in the league and we will try everything to be in the top four at the end of the season."

Chelsea certainly have a mountain to climb if they still want to qualify for the Champions League - they are a huge 10 points behind Tottenham in fourth - but do have the chance to finish the season with one trophy in the FA Cup. Southampton await them in the semi-finals on April 22.

