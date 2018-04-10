Germany Forward Timo Werner Compares Liverpool Signing to Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta

Incoming Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been compared to a young Andres Iniesta by his RB Leipzig teammate Timo Werner.

In the April issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Timo Werner spoke of how Liverpool-bound Naby Keita is a 'world class talent' and that the central midfielder's style can be compared to that of Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta.

Keita will join up with Liverpool in the summer after officially agreeing the deal back in August for a fee of around £58m - with Liverpool happy to pay a premium on top of his £48m release clause to secure the transfer.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

The Guinean is generally regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football and RB Leipzig team-mate Werner is obviously in agreement.

The German striker said: "Naby will be a world-class player because he has everything.

"I think he's a bit like Andres Iniesta, the same type of player, because he can dribble, shoot and score. He has a lot of qualities that the young Iniesta had."

Keita has tallied eight goals and six assists in all competitions this season and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Reds' hierarchy will no doubt have identified the central midfielder as the perfect bridge between defence and attack - due to the youngsters speed, energy and dribbling ability.

However, Keita is unlikely to forge a partnership alongside Emre Can who is looking increasingly likely to leave Liverpool this summer - with Juventus the most likely destination.

The German may even have already played his last game for Liverpool, with Klopp revealing a back injury will keep the midfielder out of action for the remainder of the season.