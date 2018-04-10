Ipswich Town Part Company With Manager Mick McCarthy Following Tuesday's Victory Over Barnsley

Ipswich Town have confirmed that the club have parted company with manager Mick McCarthy with immediate effect, following the club's 1-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

McCarthy has admitted following the game that it is not a decision he has taken lightly, but that he has not been enjoying the job over the last few weeks. McCarthy had spent five years at the club, with Ipswich sitting 12th in the Championship after 42 games.

🎥 | Mick McCarthy spoke with iFollow Ipswich shortly after the full-time whistle at Portman Road this evening as he confirmed his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/TEFfbLGOkA — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

The club said in a statement: "The Town boss was due to stay in charge until his contract runs out at the end of the season but following discussions between Mick and Club owner Marcus Evans, it has been agreed that tonight’s game against Barnsley will be Mick’s final one in Blues’ dug-out."





McCarthy told the club's website: “I spoke with Marcus at the weekend and we agreed that it was in the best interests for me, the players and the club that I move on no.





“I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest. I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that.

More on the news that Mick McCarthy has left Ipswich Town Football Club with immediate effect



👉 https://t.co/pC3UKI9JE2 pic.twitter.com/xRIjTmagXO — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

“I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years - and there are many - I want to put on record my personal thanks.

“The players here can look forward to a new challenge with whoever comes in and I want to wish them, the staff and the club the best of fortunes. I’ll also be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere. I’ve still got a lot of football in me.”





Assistant manager Terry Connor has also left the club.