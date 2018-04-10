Salomon Rondon's Relegation Release Clause Revealed With West Brom Set for Summer Exodus

Salomon Rondon seems set to leave an exodus of West Bromwich Albion stars this summer as they stare relegation from the Premier League in the face.

The Mirror has reported that the striker is almost certain to leave the Hawthorns when the transfer window opens due to a £16.5m release clause fee in his deal with the Baggies.

West Brom find themselves rooted to the foot of England's top flight with only five matches of the season to go and, whilst their demotion isn't confirmed yet, it will take a miracle for them to retain their top tier status.

Rondon joined West Brom from Zenit St Petersburg for around £12m in August 2015, and stand to make a small profit from his sale if the 28-year-old is snapped up by any interested party.

However, it will prove to be a snip of the £32m that they could have netted for Rondon's signature when Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian came calling in 2017 and the Baggies may struggle to replace him for the fee that they will receive.

Rondon hasn't exactly bagged the goals that was expected of him upon his arrival in the Midlands - the forward netting only 27 goals in 115 appearances in all competitions - but his work rate, strength and aerial ability have led to other clubs casting glances in his direction.

The Venezuela international will harbour hopes of staying in the Premier League, and it could well be that a newly promoted side or bottom half team chance their hand at signing him.

Rondon is certain to be joined in leaving by club captain Jonny Evans, whose own £3m release clause fee will spark a frenzy of clubs - such as Arsenal and Everton - into action when West Brom's potential relegation is confirmed.

Other notable names who may also jump ship include top scorer Jay Rodriguez, veteran midfielder Gareth Barry and England international Jake Livermore, whose huge wages will be a welcome cut for the Baggies ahead of preparing for life in the Championship.

