West Brom Legend Carlton Palmer Believes Baggies Should Appoint Nigel Pearson as New Boss

West Brom legend Carlton Palmer believes the managerless Baggies should appoint former Leicester and Derby boss Nigel Pearson as Alan Pardew's successor.

The West Midlands club are bottom of the Premier league table and 10 points adrift of 17th-placed Crystal Palace. Having lost eight consecutive league games, Pardew was sacked after just four months in charge at the Hawthorns.

The doomed Baggies are now looking at hiring someone who is capable of mounting an immediate return to the Premier League. Palmer, who made over 100 appearances for the club between 1984/89, believes that man could be Nigel Pearson.

"For me, I think it's a great fit for Nigel Pearson," said the former West Brom midfielder in episode eight of 'It Is What It Is'.





"He's been there before, he's got a team out of that league before. Nigel needs to rebuild his CV, I think he allowed the Leicester situation to get to him. I know that personally, because I've spoken to him on numerous occasions, he was bitter about what happened at Leicester.

"I think he's over that now - I think his stint at Derby you didn't really see the best of Nigel Pearson. The fact that he's now working for a subsidiary of Leicester in Belgium suggests that he's over that now.

"For me, I would look at somebody like Nigel who can come back with something to prove. The players love playing for him," Palmer revealed.

"He is a good leader and I think he's a great fit for West Brom, because I think they have got the money, they have got good players and I think they can mount a serious challenge to get back next year at the first attempt."

Pearson is currently managing Belgium First Division B side Oud-Heverlee Leuven. OHL are third in their respective league, having won five and lost three out of their 14 games thus far.



